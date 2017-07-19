Lord Bonkers' Diary: A glimpse of Theresa May's girlhood

Saturday
Years ago I spoke with a red-faced farmer at some county show or other – I must have been there with my Belted George Galloways. He complained to me that the local vicar’s daughter was in the habit of running through his wheat fields and doing awful damage.
I now realise that the obnoxious child must have been Theresa May. For the farmer said to me: “I wouldn’t mind, but she keeps changing direction.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South-West 1906-10.
