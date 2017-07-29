Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, July 29, 2017
John Thaw and Leonard Rossiter in Redcap
Redcap was a television series about Sergeant John Mann, a member of the Special Investigation Branch of the Royal Military Police. It was broadcast on ITV between 1964 and 1966.
It is significant because the lead role was played by a young John Thaw. It is interesting to compare him here with Shaun Evans' rendering of the youthful Morse in Endeavour.
But Redcap is interesting beyong the presence of Thaw, because so many good actors of the period appeared in it.
This clip features the great Leonard Rossiter and Mike Pratt, but in just this episode you could also have seen Ian McShane, Bill Treacher (you know, Arthur Beale) and John Noakes.
According to Wikipedia, 23 of the 26 Redcap episodes made still exist, and they are available on DVD.
