The tombs of the Dukes of Rutland in Bottesford church

St Mary the Virgin, Bottesford, is a beautiful church, known as "The Lady of the Vale" - the Vale of Belvoir, that is.
But it is devoted more to the glory of the Dukes of Rutland than to the glory of God.
So much so that the altar has been moved to near the chancel arch. After that it is tombs all the way.
The result is a wonderful collection of 17th and 18th century sculpture after that the dukes were buried in a mausoleum at Belvoir Castle.
One of the tombs has some dark history attached to it, which I shall write about another day. Back to chancel arch.
It is impossible to miss the arms of Queen Victoria (who, even in Bottesford,outranked the Duke of Rutland), but there is also has a faded medieval doom painting of the sort I photographed in Lutterworth.
