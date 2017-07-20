Government announces that the Midland main line will not be electrified north of Kettering

We will see more disappointing news like this around the country as HS2 eats up all the funding for rail investment.
That's what I wrote last December when it was announced that planned access improvement at Market Harborough station were to be postponed.
Reading between the lines of that post, it should already have been clear that today's announcement that there will be no electrification of the Midland main line north of Kettering was inevitable.
The transport minister Paul Maynard had declined to confirm that work north of Kettering would take place.
And BBC News had quoted his boss Chris Grayling:
He said that rather than passengers from Northamptonshire having to board trains coming from the further north down to London, they would have a service originating from Corby and Kettering.
So services on the Midland will be operated by hybrid trains that use the overhead wires from St Pancras to Kettering and then switch to diesel to get to Leicester, Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield.
The photograph below was taken in Kibworth Beauchamp (between Market Harborough and Leicester) and shows work being carried out to rebuild a road bridge to give room for overhead electrification to be installed on the railway.
This was done to numerous bridges north of Kettering and now turns out to have been a waste of money.
What appears to have happened is that the electrification of the Great Western line took too long and cost too much, with the result that the government felt it had to postpone the work on the Midland.
That in turn meant that the government was going to have to order hybrid diesel-electric trains to run on the Midland.
And if they had those, reasoned the government, then there was no need to electrify the line north of Kettering at all.
Note, incidentally, how intimately the government is involved in the running of our 'privatised' railways.
The railways had far more autonomy in the days of the nationalised British Rail.
