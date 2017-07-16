Sunday, July 16, 2017

Be Bop Deluxe: Ships In The Night


I heard this on the radio the other day and it sounded good. Don't let the dry ice in this video put you off.

It was a minor hit in February 1976 when Harold Wilson was still prime minister and the nation's youth was waiting impatiently for punk to happen.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)