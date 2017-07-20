Travelling for a Living - a 1966 documentary on the Watersons

Here is an unexpected pleasure. The whole of this documentary about the important folk group is available to view for free on the British Film Institute website.
As the blurb on the BFI site says:
"These are the Watersons, a very important part of the revival of traditional British music. They live in Hull."
A British road movie of sorts, this rich and vital film follows the group on the folk club circuit, at home and in studios.
It's rewarding on several levels - whether your main interest is Hull, the folk revival or documentary filmmaking - and repays repeated viewings. Seminal and superb.
