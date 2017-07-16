Jonathan Meades visits Marsh Court

This is obviously an early Meades film and one that was thought lost or at least hard to find. It was turned up on an old VHS tape and put online by MeadesShrine.
The great man visits Marsh Court (or Marshcourt), a house built by Edwin Lutyens in the first few years of the 20th century.
When he made this film the house was home to a prep school. I shall not quickly forget the shots of small boys doing their PE under the gaze of hunting trophies.
The school had closed by 1993, because Wikipedia records that it was then
bought by the Belgian car importer Joska Bourgeois for £630,000. Bourgeois allowed the British businessman and politician Geoffrey Robinson to appear as the owner of the house, he would eventually inherit it after her death, some eight months later.
No comments:
Post a Comment