Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Poll suggests Liberal Democrats will regain Cambridge

With a general election before Christmas on the cards, it's time to boost the morale of my fellow Liberal Democrats.

So take a look at this constituency poll for Cambridge, a seat we held between 2005 and 2015.

Labour's support for the Iraq war lost them the seat in 2005, so it's not so fanciful to suggest their luke-warm opposition to Brexit could cost them again in 2019.
