Poll suggests Liberal Democrats will regain Cambridge

With a general election before Christmas on the cards, it's time to boost the morale of my fellow Liberal Democrats.Cambridge Westminster voting intention:— Britain Elects (@britainelects) October 29, 2019
LDEM: 39% (+10)
LAB: 30% (-22)
GRN: 12% (+10)
CON: 10% (-6)
BREX: 7% (+7)
via @Survation, 16 - 17 Oct
Chgs. w/ 2017 result
So take a look at this constituency poll for Cambridge, a seat we held between 2005 and 2015.
Labour's support for the Iraq war lost them the seat in 2005, so it's not so fanciful to suggest their luke-warm opposition to Brexit could cost them again in 2019.
