Six of the Best 888

Nicholas Whyte discovers the remarkable career of Sheelagh Murnaghan.
The third volume of Charles Moore's biography of Margaret Thatcher is reviewed by Andrew Marr: "Her biggest failure was her attitude to Germany. The fall of the Berlin Wall and the coming together of the communist East and capitalist West is today seen as a pivotal moment of joy and hope. She completely misunderstood it. Her anti-Germanism, going back to her childhood, was so strong she couldn’t see past it."
Fiona Dawe looks at the effect of climate change on the United Nations' sustainable development goals.
Caroline Hickman explains why some adults are reacting badly to young climate strikers.
"The Nicolaikirche is now a place of pilgrimage for many Germans of a certain age, and for good reason. It is from here that the 'Monday demonstrations' (Montags Demonstrationen) that grew throughout 1989 and 1990 evolved." Mike Stuchbery on a Leipzig church's part in the fall of the Berlin Wall.
IanVisits takes us to the Hidden London exhibition at the London Transport Museum.
