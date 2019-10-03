Six of the Best 886

Nick Barlow says Brexit is a symptom and a result of a much wider malaise in British politics.
With the government doing all it can to raise the political temperature, Gabriel Power offers a list of the MPs who have been murdered in office.
An ethic of wonder that stood at the centre of Rachel Carson's ecological philosophy, argues Jennifer Stitt.
Robin Burgess on the reality of poverty in Northampton.
Catherine Bennett is not a fan of the vox pop: "This eager dissemination of unfounded, unchallenged, occasionally misleading or alcohol-misted opinion only contributes to the impression, reinforced by Question Time, that voter deliberation, if not actively redundant, is decreasingly a BBC priority."
“Chaplin is the only person to have gone down into cinematic history without any shadow of a doubt. The films he left behind can never grow old.” In 1972 Andrei Tarkovsky chose his top 10 films, writes Karen Strike.
