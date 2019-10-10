Six of the Best 887

Norman Lamb makes the case for a legal, regulated cannabis market.
David Herdson asks why the European Research Group waved through Theresa May's withdrawal agreement at Christmas 2017.
John Bull on the Harrow and Wealdstone railway disaster of 1952, which led to the development of the modern paramedic.
"The quickest way to an audience’s heart is to kill off one or both of your character’s parents." Manvir Singh looks at the extraordinary appeal of literary orphans.
Jennie Rigg has been to see Alice Cooper.
"These years, late in the century's first decade, may have been the apogee of Trescothick's career. If his health had allowed it, he would still have been young enough and good enough to play for England, but he was forced by circumstances to tread the county game's boards instead." Brian Carpenter celebrates the career of Marcus Trescothick.
