Saturday, October 12, 2019

Dereliction at Langley Mill, 1969


This photograph comes from the January 1970 issue of the Inland Waterways Association Bulletin.

The caption says:
This is the first lock on the Cromford Canal which, with the Nottingham Canal, forms a Y-shaped junction with the Erewash at Langley Mill. Much of the Cromford Canal above Langley Mill is filled in, but this lock could be restored and a good marina developed at the old junction.
And that is what happened. Great Northern Basin is on my list of places to visit.
