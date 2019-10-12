Dereliction at Langley Mill, 1969

This photograph comes from the January 1970 issue of the Inland Waterways Association Bulletin.
The caption says:
This is the first lock on the Cromford Canal which, with the Nottingham Canal, forms a Y-shaped junction with the Erewash at Langley Mill. Much of the Cromford Canal above Langley Mill is filled in, but this lock could be restored and a good marina developed at the old junction.And that is what happened. Great Northern Basin is on my list of places to visit.
