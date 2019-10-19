A Taste of Honey and well-scrubbed urchins

Back in 2008 I quoted Hazel Blears' memories of appearing in A Taste of Honey as a little girl:
"The director wanted a couple of street urchins in the film and saw me and my brother playing in the street, asked me mum if we could be in the film and, being the proud working-class woman that she is, she made absolutely sure we had our Sunday best clothes on and were all scrubbed up.This evening Talking Pictures TV screened a tribute to the wonderful Dora Bryan. In it, Rita Tushingham told the same story of street urchins turning up for the filming in their Sunday best.
