Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Discussing Antonioni's Blow-Up
A conversation between David Forgacs (New York University) and Kim Hendrickson (Criterion Collection) to mark Criterion's release of a restored transfer of Blow-Up.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment