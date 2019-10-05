Lib Dems will not oppose Dominic Greive at the next election

It's all happening behind the Sunday Times paywall tonight:
A leading Tory Brexit rebel has struck a secret deal with the Liberal Democrats in what is the first significant move towards the formation of a “remain alliance” at the general election.
The Liberal Democrats have agreed to stand aside to help former Conservative Dominic Grieve save his Beaconsfield seat, paving the way for a Brexit showdown at the ballot box.The article says our adopted candiate, Rob Castell, has agreed to stand down "following talks with party bosses".
We polled just 4000 votes in in Beaconsfield at the last two general elections, but in 2010 we received more than 10,000, so this move may make the difference.
I am not going to oppose this move, but let's beware of thinking that all we need to do is stand down in enough seats and we are bound to win.
