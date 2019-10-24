Six of the Best 890

Peter Oborne explains how British journalists have become part of the Johnson government’s fake news machine.
"He comes across as motivated by an anarchic curiosity, ready to trash his current political vehicle and possibly to break up Britain just to see whether anything interesting and useful results." James Meek on the strange ideology of Dominic Cummings.
Jennie Rigg has personal experience of the poisoning of Britain's political discourse.
"Posters have already appeared announcing the birth of 'Manc-hattan'. But the truth is we are a long way from that uplifting skyline. This is more like something you’d see on the outer ring road of a third-tier Chinese city." Oliver Wainwright says Manchester has sold its soul for luxury skyscrapers.
Hannah Jane Parkinson suggests the #WagathaChristie affair shows that surveillance is no longer the preserve of the private investigator.
Leicestershire's new opener Hassan Azad has been on a long journey from Karachi via Mansfield and a quidditch injury, reports Yas Rana.
