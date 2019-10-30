Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Rutland's MP quits "Muppet Show" parliament

Embed from Getty Images

Sir Alan Duncan, Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton since 1992, will not be defending his seat at December's general election.

He told the Leicester Mercury: "It’s time to put an end to the Muppet show."

I am puzzled by the way people use 'Muppet' as at term of abuse. Kermit and friends put together a variety show every week, often featuring an international star. That would certainly be beyond this Tory government.

Duncan may suggest he has had enough of parliament, but I suspect there is another explanation: the craving for Walker's crisps has become too much for him.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)