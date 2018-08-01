Wednesday, August 01, 2018

Melton Conservatives are boycotting the important Leicester employer Walker's Crisps


Boris Johnson's "Fuck business" policy is being put into operation here in Leicestershire as Melton Conservatives boycott the major Leicester employer Walker's Crisps.

I'm not entirely clear why they are doing so, but they appear to want the presenter of Match of the Day to be elected and for no one in Britain to be allowed to express a minority opinion.
