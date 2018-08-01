Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Melton Conservatives are boycotting the important Leicester employer Walker's Crisps
Boris Johnson's "Fuck business" policy is being put into operation here in Leicestershire as Melton Conservatives boycott the major Leicester employer Walker's Crisps.
I'm not entirely clear why they are doing so, but they appear to want the presenter of Match of the Day to be elected and for no one in Britain to be allowed to express a minority opinion.
