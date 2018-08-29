Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Rediscovering the Bramley Line: March to Watlington via Wisbech



Another video in the Rediscovering Lost Railway series. This ones traces the line from March to Watlington via Wisbech, much of which is still in situ but decaying in the flat Fenland landscape.

We come across a rudimentary preservation group along the way, but there remains a campaign to reopen it as a commercial railway.

I posted an earlier video about this line in 2015.
