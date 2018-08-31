Friday, August 31, 2018

Labour lose control of Telford & Wrekin after one of their councillors joins the Lib Dems


Good news from Shropshire:
Labour has lost overall control of Telford and Wrekin Council as a former mayor's defected to the Liberal Democrats. 
Kevin Guy, who represents Woodside, says, although he supports his local Labour group, he can no longer support the national party and Jeremy Corbyn. ... 
His decision leaves Labour with 27 councillors - they are still the largest party but with no overall control out of a total of 54 seats.
Kevin Guy explained his action on Twitter earlier today:
