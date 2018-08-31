Labour lose control of Telford & Wrekin after one of their councillors joins the Lib Dems

Good news from Shropshire:
Labour has lost overall control of Telford and Wrekin Council as a former mayor's defected to the Liberal Democrats.
Kevin Guy, who represents Woodside, says, although he supports his local Labour group, he can no longer support the national party and Jeremy Corbyn. ...
His decision leaves Labour with 27 councillors - they are still the largest party but with no overall control out of a total of 54 seats.
Kevin Guy explained his action on Twitter earlier today:
1,2: I have decided to join the Liberal Democrats because I believe Jeremy Corbyn is taking the Labour Party in the wrong direction & Labour’s fudge on a second referendum is not something I agree with.— Cllr Kevin Guy (@CllrKevinGuy) August 31, 2018
2.2 The Labour run council in Telford & Wrekin have done a fantastic job in defending local people from the savage Tory cuts & I will continue to support that but I cannot stay in a party which, nationally, I so fundamentally disagree with on the main issue facing this generation— Cllr Kevin Guy (@CllrKevinGuy) August 31, 2018
