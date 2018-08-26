Sunday, August 26, 2018

Strangelove: Elin's Photograph



I try not to revisit an artist too soon, but as I find it is more than a decade since I chose something by my favourite forgotten Nineties band I think this will be OK.

Elin's Photograph comes from Strangelove's second album, Love and Other Demons, which was released in 1996.

You can read the band's history in a britpopnews article and listen to the title track from their first LP elsewhere on this blog.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)