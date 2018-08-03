"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, August 03, 2018
Small dogs urinate higher up lamp posts to make themselves seem bigger
That's science that is.
And it is also the winner of our Headline of the Day Award.
