Council defers decision over test track at Bosworth Battlefield

From the Leicester Mercury this evening:
Councillors have voted by some distance (12-2) to defer making a decision on the track.
They hope the big brains at Horiba can go away and come up with something the BOTH delivers their track and preserves the battlefield in its entirety.
But Horiba have been pretty clear tonight there’s only one plan that can deliver the technical requirements the track demands. It was the one on the table and councillors just passed up the opportunity to approve it.The planning authority for the area is Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.
