Sunday, August 12, 2018
The M&S stores in Northampton and Kettering closed yesterday
Yesterday the Marks & Spencer stores in Kettering and Northampton closed for the last time.
Maybe M&S is not the flagship it used to be for a high street, but I fear these closures will hit both towns.
Northampton seems to have a lot of empty shops these days, while Kettering had been going up in the world with better townscaping and the odd chain restaurant appearing.
When the closures were announced a few weeks ago I went to Kettering to take these photos. I bought some socks and found the store was as busy as ever.
