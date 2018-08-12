Sunday, August 12, 2018

The M&S stores in Northampton and Kettering closed yesterday


Yesterday the Marks & Spencer stores in Kettering and Northampton closed for the last time.

Maybe M&S is not the flagship it used to be for a high street, but I fear these closures will hit both towns.

Northampton seems to have a lot of empty shops these days, while Kettering had been going up in the world with better townscaping and the odd chain restaurant appearing.

When the closures were announced a few weeks ago I went to Kettering to take these photos. I bought some socks and found the store was as busy as ever.




