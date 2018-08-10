Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, August 10, 2018
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Why are there so many orphans in Rutland?
Friday
I write these lines having been cast adrift in an open boat after the Flower of Rutland was seized by pirates. At least they were proper pirates – wooden legs, hooked hands, parrots – not like those rather disappointing Somalis one used to see on the television news. Mind you, I do not appreciate beings addressed as a “scurvy dog” – by the pirate captain or his parrot.
My only companion is Tom, who proves a quick-witted child as he has smuggled some bottles of Smithson &; Greaves Northern Bitter aboard under the very noses of the pirates. Perhaps he is too quick-witted: “Why are there so many orphans in Rutland, your lordship?” he asks with a steady gaze.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment