Six of the Best 814

"I do have one dream. It is that the two parts of Ireland will come together slowly, with an increasing number of Northern unionists realising that a much closer association with the Republic makes huge sense for reasons of economic self-interest." Andy Pollak suggests ways of making it a reality.
"Leonard Pozner ... spends hours every day trying to erase online conspiracy theories that the death of his 6-year-old son Noah at the Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax." Sapna Maheshwari and John Herrman find that WordPress are the most resistant to demands to take these theories down.
Lucy Williams and Barry Godfrey look at the life of Adela Pankhurst, the forgotten sister who doesn’t fit neatly into suffragette history.
Curious British Telly presents a list of 42 lesser-known children's television shows.
