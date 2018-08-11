Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Gamekeepers, elves and so forth
Saturday
"Cast adrift" was perhaps something of a misnomer: "grounded" would be a better word.
Soon after Tom and I have waded ashore, Alfred appears on the towpath. "I expect you want me to fetch help," he says without enthusiasm. "Gamekeepers, elves and so forth."
Off we go at a brisk trot, and I do indeed seek help from those and many other quarters. Tomorrow the Flower of Rutland and her crew will be liberated and the pirates put to flight.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
