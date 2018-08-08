Wednesday, August 08, 2018

Stanley Unwin goes Inside Victor Lewis-Smith in 1993



Stanley Unwin found it hard to retire as he kept being rediscovered by new generations of producers.

In 1993 he appeared in the comedy series Inside Victor Lewis-Smith.

According to Wikipedia and my vague memories, this BBC Two series (in which Lewis-Smith himself hardly appeared) was set in the Frank Bough Memorial Zip Injury Wing of St. Reith's, a BBC hospital for its fallen stars.

It took place inside the head of a man completely saturated with television and suffering from a hyperactive spleen.
