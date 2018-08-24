How the Royal Implement Works became The House of Pain

I was taken with this brick building on the main road in North Kilworth, and a helpful web page explains its history:
The Ball family has worked in the village for nearly two centuries and in the 19th century set up the Royal Implement Works. This was a hive of industry employing over 50 people making carriages, carts, wagons, specialist vans and agricultural implements. Many of their goods went to the Royal estates at Sandringham and Windsor.That doesn't explain the sign for The House of Pain though.
