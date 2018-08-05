Lembit Opik is the new prime minister of space

I reported in June that Lembit Opik had been elected as a member of parliament in Asgardia, the first space nation.
Now comes the news that he is Asgardia's prime minister:
According to his own manifesto, Opik’s most important qualifications for the job are that he was born in Northern Ireland and his grandfather was a famous astronomer. Being a British MP for 13 years ranks only fifth, slightly ahead of his private pilot’s licence.Opik is interviewed in the video report above. It plays the for laughs, but still shows that he is now hanging out with the man who manufactured ballistic missiles for Putin's Russia.
h/t Duncan Stott.
