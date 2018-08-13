Six of the Best 811

Richard J. Evans wrote an enjoyable scathing review of Boris Johnson's study of Winston Churchill.
Oz Katerji looks at the reaction to Israel's rescue of the White Helmets from Assad's Syria.
"Susan and Colin of the Weirdstone Trilogy walk the same paths that Garner walked with his father; around the Edge, up to Stormy Point and past the various wells that litter the path." Adam Scovell looks at the use of landscape in Alan Garner's fiction.
Being Donald Bradman's son was such a burden that for a while John Bradman changed his surname to Bradsen. Belinda Hawkins and Wendy Page meet the family of the greatest batsman cricket has seen.
Philip Wilkinson has found another tin tabernacle. It's at Halse near Brackley.
An Egyptian city built for Cecil B, DeMille is emerging from the Californian sand. Katya Cengel reports.
