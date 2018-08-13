Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, August 13, 2018
Important news on the Leicester Class 27
The Class 27 that has been in the sidings at Knighton Junction, a mile south of Leicester, all summer has moved on.
No longer will the tracklaying machines have to listen to its tales of the Scottish Highlands and hauling the Tilbury boat train.
Thanks to the anonymous commenter who gave me this news over the weekend. It is now to be found at the UK Rail Leasing depot just north of Leicester station.
I checked as I passed Knighton this evening and, sure enough, the Class 27 was gone.
