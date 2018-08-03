Friday, August 03, 2018

Richard Beckinsale: This is Your Life



Richard Beckinsale died in 1979 at the age of only 31.

Two years before that he was the subject of This is Your Life. It featured the two great comic actors he had starred with - Leonard Rossiter and Ronnie Barker - and a very young Kate Beckinsale.

Because it is the 1970s he smokes all the way through the show and there is even a glimpse of the long-gone Stanton and Staveley Ironworks.

h/t Lee Thompson.
