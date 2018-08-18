North Kilworth beyond the main road

I don't know if it is more true of this part of the world than anywhere else, but in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire the centre of villages are often bypassed by the main roads.
I am not thinking of modern bypasses, just the A roads that were established a couple of centuries ago.
Take North Kilworth. I have always known it as a pub and a few houses on the way to the M1, But having used at Google Street View the other evening, I realised there was much more to see.
So I caught the 58 bus - one of Harborough's three threatened services - there today and took these photographs.
