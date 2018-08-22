Alastair Campbell to give the Charles Kennedy Memorial Lecture

Embed from Getty Images
How times change! This year's annual Charles Kennedy Memorial Lecture will be given by the former Labour director of communications Alastair Campbell.
The lecture will take place, reports the BBC, the fifth Lochaber Ideas Week.
With the advent of Jeremy Corbyn and the fading of memories of the controversy over the Iraq War, Campbell does not seem such an odd choice today.
Liberal Democrats may also feel a degree of identification with another of the week's guest lecturers, Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards.
No comments:
Post a Comment