Lembit Opik will have to use the bars in space now

|Photo by Nicolas Gras on Unsplash
He may be the new prime minister of space, but Lembit Opik is having a less happy time of it down here on Earth.
The Daily Mail reports that he has been stripped of his parliamentary pass after breaking the rules about bringing guests into the Palace of Westminster.
As Lembit tried something a little similar at a Liberator disco the first time I ever met him, this does not come as a complete surprise.
What may be a surprise is the Mail's revelation that former MPs who have been convicted of criminal offences, or had to replay large sums received in expenses, hold such passes.
