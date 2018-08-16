Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Rediscovering the Lynton & Barnstaple Railway
A journey along the alignment of the former narrow-gauge railway between Barnstaple and Lynton to discover what remains of this line 83 years after its closure.
The line now has an active restoration society.
And while we are talking about it, see my own photograph of Barnstaple Town in 1982.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment