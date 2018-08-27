Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, August 27, 2018
Nottingham panel discussion on "Brexit - What Next?"
On the panel will be:
Ken Clarke MP
Anna Soubry MP
Chris Leslie MP
Tom Brake MP
Femi Oluwole - Our Future Our Choice
Eloise Todd - Best for Britain
The moderator will be John Hess, the former BBC East Midlands political editor.
You can apply for tickets via the European Movement Leicestershire site.
The event will take place at the Nottingham Conference Centre, 30 Burton Street, Nottingham NG1 4BU (6.30-9.30pm).
