Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, August 13, 2018
Waiting for the end of an over at Gumley
When you follow the lane past Saddington reservoir you climb a wooded hill and emerge above the village of Gumley.
On that high ground you will find the village cricket ground, which I blogged about nine years ago.
There was a match in progress, allowing me to show you the measures used to control traffic on the very minor road that crosses the field of play.
The way the ground blends into the open countryside, and the village war memorial beside it, give you the feeling that you are looking at a painting. It would fall halfway between the Symbolists and David Inshaw.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 11:39 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment