Monday, August 27, 2018

Listen to what happens when a Brexiteer encounters someone who really understands the issues at stake



I have been retweeting this exchange every time I have come across it, so I may as well post it here.

The way that Jonathan Isaby, who has the manner at least of the privately educated Conservative journalist, is punctured by an encounter with someone who knows what he is talking about it so telling.

I particularly like the way his voice goes all high when he is losing the argument. It is hard not to be reminded of a 13-year-old being told off for having an untidy bedroom

Of course, I was following Jason Hunter before it was fashionable. I also remember having a falling out with Isaby in the glory years of blogging, though the details escape me.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)