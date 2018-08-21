Hitler's first raid on Leicester was 78 years ago today

The first German bombs of World War II to land on Leicester fell 78 years ago today.#OTD 21 Aug 1940 the 1st air raid in #Leicester fell on the Cavendish Road area killing 6 & injuring 24. The first bomb fell on 4 Saffron Hill Road, killing Mum of two 20-year-old Ada-Marjorie Machin. Ada was the first civilian killed in #Leicestershire during #WW2 pic.twitter.com/CP3SN1kxbV— Jo Vigor-Mungovin (@Berliozjo) August 21, 2018
Jo Vigor-Mungovin sent this tweet earlier today with photographs of the damage and one of the victims.
I blogged about this raid recently after looking for the birthplace of C.P. Snow. On that walk I found that Saffron Hill Road exists, but only just.
No comments:
Post a Comment