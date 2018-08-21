Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Hitler's first raid on Leicester was 78 years ago today

The first German bombs of World War II to land on Leicester fell 78 years ago today.

Jo Vigor-Mungovin sent this tweet earlier today with photographs of the damage and one of the victims.

I blogged about this raid recently after looking for the birthplace of C.P. Snow. On that walk I found that Saffron Hill Road exists, but only just.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)