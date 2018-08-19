Britain is ruled by a bluffocracy

There's a good article by James Ball and James Greenway in the Spectator this week.
They write:
Any time we see a politician fail, or an idiotic policy collapse as it passes through parliament - which these days seems like a regular occurrence - we are left with a familiar feeling. That this screw-up is the result of a chancer at work. Someone who has, at the very best, a shallow understanding of the country they’re trying to govern. Someone who knew how to come up with a headline-grabbing idea, and how to make it sound convincing and radical - but didn’t ever have the faintest idea how to implement it.
What we see perhaps less often is that the UK has - for a variety of cultural, social, and economic reasons - set up our public life so that the chancers are best suited to the system, and are most likely to rise to the top.You can hear them talking about the ideas in their article on the latest Spectator Podcast.
You can put Chris Grayling down in this category, He has no clue!.
