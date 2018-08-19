Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Dr Smith meets The Master
One for the teenagers here as two television science fiction icons meet in a 1964 episode of The Third Man.
First we see Jonathan Harris who a year later began to play Dr Smith in Lost in Space. He and his rather camp enmity with the ship's robot were the high point of the show.
The two of them were certainly more interesting than the terminally dull Robinson family (even if one of them had been in The Sound of Music).
Then we find that the man Harry Lime has sent him to meet is played by Roger Delgado, the original and best Master in Doctor Who.
My Doctor was Jon Pertwee, but it was Delgado and Nicholas Courtney as the Brigadier who went a long way to making those years special.
