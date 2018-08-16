Bishop's Castle Railway weighbridge to be restored

Good news from the Shropshire Star:
The Bishop's Castle Railway Society has started work on the weighbridge building with plans to turn it into a community hub for public use.
Originally built in 1865, the building is situated in the yard of Charles Ransford & Sons timber, and was home to railway offices and a weighbridge facility.
Plans have been drawn up to preserve the weighbridge mechanism and restore the building as near to its original state as possible.I blogged about the railway society's plans a year ago. They are now coming to fruition thanks to a grant from the heritage lottery fund.
Judging by the photo in the Shropshire Star today, the site has already been tidied up since I was there last.
Your move, Gumley.
