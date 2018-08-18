Six of the Best 812

ConservativeHome is a hotbed of Conservative Islamophobia, says Simon Childs.
Adam Segal looks at the prospect of China becoming a cyber super-power: "If this happens, the Internet will be less global and less open. A major part of it will run Chinese applications over Chinese-made hardware. And Beijing will reap the economic, diplomatic, national security, and intelligence benefits that once flowed to Washington."
What went wrong with the Ben Stokes trial? The Secret Barrister explains.
JohnBoy pays tribute to the publisher John Calder: "John, who has died at the age of 91, was in his late twenties in the late 1950s when let in the light on dreary post-war Britain with his publication of a flood of progressive foreign writers and became the scourge of its conservative literary establishment in the process."
You can watch Elvis Costello and his band Flip City playing in 1974 on Open Culture.
