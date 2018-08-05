I have been partying like it's 2009. On Thursday I helped spread a Twitter meme and last night I contributed to a blog carnival.
That carnival was the The Fifth Annual Rule, Britannia Blogathon, which you can find on Terence Towles Canote's blog A Shrould of Thoughts.
My contribution was a post on the minor Ealing comedy The Magnet, which I have already posted here.
Terence explains:
The Rule, Britannia Blogathon is meant to celebrate classic, British films. While many think of Hollywood when they think of movies, the fact is that many classic films originated in the United Kingdom. From the Gainsborough melodramas to the Ealing comedies to the Hammer Horrors, the United Kingdom has made many contributions to classic film.I think we should bring back more things from the glory days of blogging, such as sending me on free trips to New York.
