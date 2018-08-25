Car testing track set to be built on part of Bosworth Battlefield

Councillors are set to approve the development of a £26million Leicestershire testing track for driverless cars.
Mira Technology Park wants to build the facility on 83 acres of land next to its existing vehicle testing centre at Higham-on-the-Hill near Hinckley, partially within the registered Bosworth Battlefield site.
Heritage watchdog Historic England says it fears the scheme could cause some harm to the battlefield where Richard III lost his crown and life in 1485.The track is government funded and planning officers at Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council have recommended that the application be approved.
There is some local controversy, according to the Mercury, over the road access to the track, but that is all.
Is a historic battlefield really the only place it can be built? You can sign a petition against the development.
