Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Talking Pictures TV is showing Fragment of Fear (1970) on Monday
Talking Pictures TV, my favourite channel, is showing this 1970 paranoid thriller starring David Hemmings on Bank Holiday Monday at 9pm.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment