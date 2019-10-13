Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, October 13, 2019
The Monkees: The Girl I Knew Somewhere
By tradition this - the B side of their 1967 single A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You - was the first record on which the Monkees were allowed to play the instruments themselves.
Peter Tork, heard beating the living daylights out of a harpsichord here, was on various tracks before this, but it was their debut as a real group.
I have chosen a clip from the Prefab Four's television series. The action has little to do with the mood and lyrics of the song, but it is a reminder of just what a treat this programme was when it was repeated as part of BBC children's television in the early 1970s.
