Sunday, October 20, 2019

Jacky: White Horses



The White Horses was a Yugoslav children's television series that I swear the BBC showed in every school holiday throughout my childhood. The same was true of Robinson Crusoe and Belle and Sebastian.

It's not a great song - this is mostly about personal nostalgia - but choosing it does allow me to introduce you to the remarkable career of its singer Jackie Lee.

Your can read all about it on The World of Jackie Lee, where you will discover that she sang on Jimi Hendrix's recording of Hey Joe.
